Salvation Army giving back through its Angel Tree Program

COLORADO SPRNGS — It’s the season to give back. And the Salvation Army is doing just that through its Angel Tree Program.

The Salvation Army has teamed up with Walmart and local businesses for more than 40 years to provide gifts for local children. But you should know that every gift shopped for in Southern Colorado, goes to a local family in our area.

In Southern Colorado, the Salvation Army has over 3,000 children that are registered to receive gifts this year through the Angel Tree Gift Drive. To help, you can stop by one of the Angel Tree locations and pick up a tag to shop for a child.

You can then drop off your gifts at the Walmart Supercenters in Colorado Springs, McDivitt Law Firm, or the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs on Yuma Street. The Salvation Army is accepting gifts through Monday, Dec. 19th.

Now a volunteer at the Salvation Army, Charlene Best is paying it forward. She says it’s the least she can do, after receiving help from the Angel Tree Gift Drive over the years.

“To us, that’s what Santa is. That’s what our family thinks of Santa. All the people that love and care about us that don’t even know about us, that share with us,” said Best.

“With the Salvation Army, I’ve been able to provide joy to my family, my children, hope that good kind people generous people are out there, and faith in the unknown.”

Charlene says her children have been thankful to receive gifts from this drive in the past. They have shown their gratitude by writing thankful notes to anonymous donors.

They also still need volunteers to help sort the many gifts they are handing out. To volunteer, simply call the Salvation Army at 908 Yuma Street in Colorado Springs.

