Salvation Army feeds more than 3,000 people with annual Thanksgiving meals

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the past 40 years, Salvation Army Colorado Springs has given free holiday meals to those in need each Thanksgiving.

Over 3,000 people stopped by their four locations during the holiday to enjoy a meal and feel a sense of community. Beth Babson, a Colorado Springs resident, was one of the many who came by.

“I’m happy to be here because without a kitchen and just by myself I knew I couldn’t fix a turkey," she said. “Just the warmth and the fellowship were wonderful to feel today and I really appreciate the meal.”

The Salvation Army partners with Fort Carson and brings in hundreds of volunteers to distribute the meals. This year, 13 soldiers were busy in the kitchen preparing turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and biscuits.

“Fort Carson was eager to give back to a community that has given so much to the soldiers and families of Fort Carson," said Col. Sean Brown, Fort Carson Garrison Commander.

During this holiday season, the Salvation Army Colorado Springs is also hiring bell ringers for their Red Kettle Campaign. It is the agency's largest fundraiser and supports their programs all year long. You can apply here for this season's campaign.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.