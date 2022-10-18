Salt Canyon Fire spreads onto Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, CO — A wildfire Tuesday spread onto a Fort Carson training area after jumping from Highway 115 around 2 PM.

The fire is named the Salt Canyon Fire and has impacted around 30 acres so far. No buildings or personnel are threatened at this time.

The fire started along Highway 115 off base before traveling onto Fort Carson boundaries.

Smoke and flames will continue to be visible from Highway 115 as it is still an active scene. The Fremont County, Highway 115, Penrose, and Southern Colorado Interagency Wildland Fire Team, are the agencies responding.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A News5 crew is on the way to the scene and additional details will be provided as they become available.

