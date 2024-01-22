Salida man welcomes any potential artist to visit his art exhibit

SALIDA, Colo. — Ken Brandon, an artist in Salida, created Box of Bubbles, a space that he calls an artist resource center.

The idea behind Box of Bubbles is to help artists achieve their vision by providing them with all the resources, materials, and inspiration Brandon has to offer.

Brandon originally moved into the building in 1992 as a sign and t-shirt printing business. Up until 10 years ago, when he had the idea to turn the building into a hub for artists.

The charming shop has sorts of trinkets and art installations all over, and feels exactly like you would imagine an artist’s space to look like.

Brandon’s main goal is to have people visit Box of Bubbles and break the norm, get out of the rut, and eliminate convention. Anybody is welcome to visit his store, whether it be an artist looking for inspiration, or a business person who wants to allow their inner artist to escape for a while.

“I don’t know that you can really differentiate between art, and just living,” said Brandon.

Brandon is looking for people who want to come create their own piece of his ever growing puzzle.

