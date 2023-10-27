Saint Charles Fire caused by lightning now at 330 acres, 10 percent contained

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — As of Thursday the Saint Charles Fire now sits at 330 acres in size with 10% containment. Crews said that they believe the cause of the fire could be traced back to a lightning strike on Wednesday.

There are currently a total of 227 personnel working on this fire with more resources on the way. Thursday was an interesting day for the fire as winds picked up causing a large uptick in smoke. According to Hector Medrano, Operations Section Chief on this fire, there was only around 50-100 acres in growth on the ground.

Crews fighting the fire said that with the switch in winds toward the west, there has not been a major threat to the Custer County line with more of the fire growth occurring in the Willow Creek area of Pueblo County.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is one of the many crews responding to the fire that has been a challenge to contain due to the difficult terrain firefighters face. The CSFD says a brush truck and three crew members have been deployed to assist in the fight.

Firefighting resources including hand crews, engine crews, heavy equipment, helicopters, and airplanes continue to work towards increasing containment on the fire in far western Pueblo County near the Custer County line.

As there are heavy resources on this fire, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has issued a total burn ban for the county. No burning of any kind is allowed until further notice.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service Complex Incident Management Team and the Custer County Sheriff's Office, is launching another tool to allow the public to receive information about the Saint Charles Fire.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has partnered with the United States Forest Service, to launch a text message service that will provide you updates on the fire. All you have to do to join is text "SaintCharlesFire" to 77295.

Due to conditions caused by the Saint Charles Fire, the following areas by Highway 78 and Highway 165 are being placed on a pre-evacuation, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office:



Simonson Meadows

Aspen Acres

Tara J

San Isabel Area

Conditions could quickly change, so residents of these areas should be prepared to leave their homes, gather all necessary medications, pets, and evacuation kits.

Some National Forest land is closed because of the fire. This map shows the area where closures are in effect:

The fire was first reported on Saturday, October 14. There were two helicopters and an air tanker assigned to the fire.

Crews said high temperatures and lower humidity in the area lead to more smoke visible across the area.

The fire is burning on United States Forest Service (USFS) land significantly northwest of the Town of Rye.

According to the Forest Service, the fire is difficult to access as it sits on the slope of a mountain.

According to the National Park Service, in the midst of a wildland fire, there are three types of helicopters used to help put it out:



Type 1 helicopters can carry up to 700 gallons of water

Type 2 helicopters can carry up to 300 gallons of water

Type 3 helicopters can carry up to 100 gallons of water

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we learn more.

