Safeway/Albertsons union workers set to begin striking on Sunday in some locations

COLORADO (KOAA) — Union workers in three locations in Colorado are set to begin their Unfair Labor Practice Strikes, according to UFCW7, the union overseeing the strikes.

This comes 72 hours after a contract extension between the union and the company was terminated on Wednesday.

The union says that, unlike the King Soopers strike from earlier this year that included 77 stores on day one, the Safeway/Albertsons strikes will expand as time goes on.

In addition to a distribution center in Denver, workers in Estes Park, Fountain, and Pueblo will begin striking on Sunday.

Workers in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, and Longmont will vote to strike in the upcoming week.

“I wish that Safeway/Albertsons had taken negotiations more seriously, obeyed the law, and respected the workers who make the stores run, but wishing doesn’t make it so.”



“We are fighting for better stores so that shoppers and workers alike can have a better experience. Instead of working with the union, Safeway/Albertsons has instead put its faith in its supposed competitor King Soopers and City Market in an attempt to drive down healthcare and pension benefits for active workers and retirees alike.” Kim Cordova, President of UFCW 7

When News5 was reaching out to the Albertsons in Pueblo, a customer service representative said the company hadn't provided any information or guidance on the strikes, and said they didn't have a statement to give.

