Safety tips in the case of flash flooding

With the excess of recent moisture, News5 wants you to be prepared and informed on how to stay safe during flash flood occurrences. Here are a few things to keep in mind to keep you and your family safe in the event of flash flooding.

If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. If you're on foot, make your way to higher ground right away. Six inches is enough water to make you fall and sweep you away, do not attempt to walk through water this deep, and remember flash floods can come out of nowhere. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

Just because you are in a car does not mean you are not at risk, do not try and drive through flooded roads as there may be unforeseen debris, hazards, and potentially destroyed infrastructure that can cause harm to you and your vehicle.

In the case, that flood waters rise around your vehicle get out and seek higher ground immediately. In the case that you become trapped in your vehicle, the first thing you should do is stay calm.

Once collected, follow these steps to escape the vehicle safely:

Turn on your headlights and hazard lights, this will make it easier for emergency personnel to locate you and the stranded vehicle. If possible slowly lower your window and climb out, get to high ground and call 911.

If the window escape is not feasible, you will have to exit through the door, however, be aware that in most cases you will not be able to open the door until the water pressure is equal on the inside and outside. In this case, you will have to open the door until the water fills up to about neck level, once you can open the door, swim to safety and call 911.

We hope these tips and information keep you safe and help you prepare in the case of a flash flood, remember to turn around and don't drown.

