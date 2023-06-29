Saddle up for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Yeehaw! Grab your cowboy hat and boots because Colorado Springs holds the world's best rodeo riders at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPOBR).

It is happening between July 11 - 15, 2023, at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Since 1937, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been an annual event in Colorado Springs, showcasing top rodeo talent and offering family-friendly entertainment to locals and visitors.

The organization's main mission has been the same since 1946: to support local military and their families with quality-of-life initiatives.

The beginning excitement of the Rodeo is the Pikes Peak or Bust Parade happening Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. The parade will march downtown Colorado Springs on Tejon St. It is free to watch and fun for all ages!

The PPOBR involves ProRodeo World Champions and rising stars across North America to "compete in the shadow of America's Mountain for over $1 million in payouts," said PPOBR's website.

More than 200 contestants from across the 12 U.S. Circuits, Canada, and Mexico will be competing. All performances start with the Pikes Peak or Bust Range Riders Pivots and Rangerettes drill teams, followed by the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard.

The Rodeo lineup includes Bareback Riding, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-down Roping, Barrel racing, Bull Riding, and Mutton Bustin'! Saturday, July 15, is the semifinals and finals when the national circuit champions will be crowned.

A Rodeo event for kids is Mutton Bustin'—children meeting the requirements of age and weight ride or race sheep. The preliminaries or try-outs are a fan-favorite and tons of fun for the whole family. The finals take place at each performance. It starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday nights and 10 a.m. for the Friday and Saturday matinees.

Every day, the event grounds open at 4 p.m. Seating for the Rodeo begins at 5 p.m., and performances start at 7 p.m.

New additions to the lineup include matinee performances on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, 15. Grounds open at 10 a.m., and seating begins at 10:30 a.m. The matinee performances start at noon.

Event tickets vary in price depending on the event that day/ evening. Matinee tickets start at $25. Evening tickets to the Rodeo start between $25 - $35.

Tickets are on sale now at PikesPeakOrBust.com, as sell-outs are expected. There are ticket discounts for kids 12 and under, military, first responders, and group tickets. Parking is free.

For military families that can't afford to attend, The Military Family Rodeo Experience Donor program works with local military leadership to provide tickets to military families.

More ticket information is on the PPOBR website [pikespeakorbust.org]. Their webpage also has fan resources, such as stadiums, road grounds, and parking diagrams.

Performance Sponsors:



Tuesday Evening, July 11 — U.S. Army SMDC & MDA Night

Sponsored by Zivaro

Wednesday Evening, July 12 — Fort Carson/4th Infantry Division Night

Sponsored by Northwestern Mutual

Thursday Evening, July 13 — First Responders & 302nd Airlift Wing Night

Sponsored by UCHealth

Friday Matinee, July 14 — Guard/Reserve Units and Educators

Sponsored by KeyBank

Friday Evening, July 14 — Space Night

Sponsored by The Boeing Company

Saturday Matinee, July 15 — U.S. Air Force Academy

Sponsored by USAA

Saturday Evening, July 15 — NORAD/USNORTHCOM Night

Sponsored by Lockheed Martin



While waiting for the Rodeo to start, there are plenty of activities to do. Various vendors will offer food, drinks, apparel, and other authentic Western wear. Kick back and enjoy the Beer and Wine Corral at PPOBR Fan Zone with lots of adult and family-friendly fun.

There will also be pony rides, longhorns, a barrel train, a petting zoo, roping demos, and a horse-drawn wagon. Plan to stick around after the Rodeo as live music and dancing await in the Coors Roadhouse Saloon.

Live music performances:

• Kevin Austin—Playing Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12

• Ashtonz—Playing Thursday, July 13

• Wirewood Station—Playing Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15

No cowboy is complete without their trusty horse! Saddle up, and don't forget to enjoy the Rodeo events happening July 11 – 15 at Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.