Sacred religious item returned to Catholic church in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A sacred religious item is back in its rightful place in Pueblo. Last week, Pueblo Catholic Charities received a duffle bag with a monstrance, which displays a consecrated Eucharistic host in the Catholic faith, inside.

An employee decided to take the monstrance to St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church, which is located on East Mesa Avenue, so she could find out where it came from.

When she arrived, members of St. Mary's were praying for its safe return.

"Just because you may be in a different situation in life, you may be unhoused, you may be, you know, not in a home or driving around a car... that doesn't mean we can't do the right thing," said Crystal Archuletta, an Outreach Specialist with Catholic Charities.

Though the monstrance is back, the consecrated Eucharistic host inside remains missing.

