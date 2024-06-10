COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sachs Foundation's $1.7 Million Grant Offers Hope Amid Affirmative Action Rollbacks for Black Students

Despite persistent obstacles and systemic inequalities amid Affirmative Action setbacks, the Colorado-based foundation celebrates the awarding of scholarships to 50 Black students

The Sachs Foundation, an organization that has supported Black Coloradans since 1931, today announced it has awarded over $1.7 million in scholarships and aid to Black students in Colorado over the past year. This year's 50 scholarship recipients and their academic achievements were recognized at the foundation's Annual Celebration event this past weekend – a cause for celebration at a time when racial educational equity programs are being rolled back nationwide.

This substantial investment underscores the foundation's commitment to supporting the educational opportunities of Black students. The role of organizations like the Sachs Foundation becomes more critical as policies to address the racial inequity in education are under attack nationwide.

"The success of this incredible group of scholars demonstrates the importance of investing in Black talent and excellence," said Ben Ralston, CEO of the Sachs Foundation. "Our 93-year commitment to supporting Black students in Colorado has never been more important. We will continue to work to deconstruct traditional power structures, address the racial wealth gap, and empower our students to pursue their educational goals without the weight of historical inequities."

Since Henry Sachs created the foundation in 1931, it has given more than $45 million and over 3,200 scholarships and has funded other educational and community programs to support Black Coloradans. In addition to undergraduate support, the Sachs Foundation provides graduate funding to remove financial barriers that limit opportunity for students pursuing leadership roles where Black professionals are historically underrepresented, such as medicine, law, education and international policy. Through its Sachs Elevated Program and Teacher Development Program, the foundation also funds youth mentoring and the training and recruitment of Black educators.

The Sachs Foundation Scholarship is open to Black Colorado residents each year from January 1 to March 15. The foundation encourages eligible students and their families to apply at www.sachsfoundation.org/#scholarships. Scholarships are awarded based on academic merit, financial need and character. Learn more about ways to support the foundation's work through donations or partnerships at www.sachsfoundation.org/donate or reach out to katie@sachsfoundation.org.

About the Sachs Foundation

Founded by Pikes Peak resident Henry Sachs in 1931, the Sachs Foundation provides programming designed to help Black Coloradans overcome systemic inequity and reach their full potential. Over the decades, the Foundation has helped thousands of talented Black students pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees at universities throughout the United States, supported Black youth through mentoring programs and developed educator recruitment and retention programs to place more Black educators in Colorado classrooms. Learn more about the Sachs Foundation, student success stories and how to apply for scholarship grants at www.sachsfoundation.org.

