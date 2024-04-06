S Hybrook Road, Hayden Park and surrounding walking trails closed due to downed power lines

TELLER COUNTY — According to the latest tweet by PIO Lieutenant Bunting, S Hybrook Road from the Divide Post Office to Highway 67 as well as Hayden Park and the surrounding trails are closed due to downed power lines.

Due to downed powerlines, S Hybrook Road from Divide Post Office to Hwy 67, Hayden Park and surrounding walking trails are closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/X4FZCbyE6K — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 6, 2024

Officals recommend that you avoid the area for the time being.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.