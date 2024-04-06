Watch Now
S Hybrook Road, Hayden Park and surrounding walking trails closed due to downed power lines

Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 13:57:53-04

TELLER COUNTY — According to the latest tweet by PIO Lieutenant Bunting, S Hybrook Road from the Divide Post Office to Highway 67 as well as Hayden Park and the surrounding trails are closed due to downed power lines.

Officals recommend that you avoid the area for the time being.
