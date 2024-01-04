Watch Now
S. Academy Blvd. will have partial lane closures starting tonight through Friday

A traffic alert for drivers who use South Academy Boulevard where it crosses Fountain Creek south of the Springs.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 21:06:45-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers using S. Academy Blvd. at the Fountain Creek construction area should be aware that crews will be starting partial lane closures starting Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The closure will happen until 4:30 a.m. and the work will continue through Friday. These closures will allow for crews to move construction barriers into place, and also do lane striping.

The construction is part of the ongoing S. Academy Blvd. project that is meant to help with traffic congestion in the area.

