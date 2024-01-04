S. Academy Blvd. will have partial lane closures starting tonight through Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers using S. Academy Blvd. at the Fountain Creek construction area should be aware that crews will be starting partial lane closures starting Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The closure will happen until 4:30 a.m. and the work will continue through Friday. These closures will allow for crews to move construction barriers into place, and also do lane striping.

The construction is part of the ongoing S. Academy Blvd. project that is meant to help with traffic congestion in the area.

WATCH: PUBLIC WEIGHS IN ON SOUTH ACADEMY CONSTRUCTION

Public weighs in on South Academy construction

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.