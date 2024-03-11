Russell Wilson plans to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

DENVER — Less than a week after the Denver Broncos announced their plans to release him, quarterback Russell Wilson is likely to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Denver7 confirmed Wilson's plans, first reported by ESPN NFL guru Adam Schefter on the social media site X on Sunday night.

Wilson will likely sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, according to Schefter’s report. The Steelers will have to pay Wilson just north of $1 million, while the Broncos pay him roughly $38 million. Denver will be saddled with an NFL record $85 million in dead cap money with Wilson’s release.

Wilson hinted at his intentions on social media late Sunday. Free agents can begin signing with teams when the new league year officially begins Wednesday.

Wilson would head to an AFC rival in the Steelers, who were in need of a quarterback of their own. Kenny Pickett has posted a 14-10 record with a pedestrian 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over two seasons in Pittsburgh, and was benched at the end of last season.