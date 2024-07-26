Rural school district leaders across Colorado combat funding and staffing challenges

CANON CITY — 21 school district leaders and superintendents across the state are learning how to combat challenges that are unique to rural school districts.

It's through Colorado's Rural Superintendent Academy.

In the academy's fourth year, leaders from Canon City, Lewis-Palmer and Calhan were selected.

Including an aspiring superintendent for the Canon City School District, Tim Renn. He's been a part of the district for a decade.

An aspiring Canon City School District superintendent, Tim Renn, is looking for support in funding and recruiting teachers this upcoming school year.

Renn has been with the district for a decade. As a school district with about 3,000 students, Renn said funding resources are limited.

"For the purpose of paying for salaries or for the purpose of building or renovating facilities," said Renn.

A mom of two in the district, Hallie Kerr, told me she has seen her kids' teachers leave to surrounding schools.

"[It would be beneficial] bringing some more teachers in because I know, especially in the elementary area, it seems like they need some more teachers," said Kerr.

Renn said he's excited to learn from experienced superintendents facing the same challenges. "How to be creative, how to leverage resources that are sometimes hard to get for our school districts."

"Seems like they're always trying to better the community and better the school programs and I think we're really lucky down here to have everyone that we have," said Kerr.

Renn said he wants to be ready to lead and make a difference because student success starts from the top.

"Not just survive in a rural environment but really thrive, that's where leadership can really lean in and provide those opportunities for those people who help students achieve those outcomes."

The state's Rural Superintendent Academy meets every quarter to collaborate on ideas and reflect on challenges and accomplishments to improve student success this school year.

___





Rocky Ford Melons are on the way Rocky Ford farmers have been making their way from the farm to a grocery store near you. Tag along for the harvest and see what the process is like that is a staple of the Lower Arkansas River Valley. Rocky Ford farmers get ready to ship their melons around the state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.