'Run for the fallen' honors first responders in 100-mile journey

FORT CARSON — A team of runners is on a 100-mile journey from Fort Carson to Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. The "Run for the fallen" is honoring our fallen military, first responders, and their gold star families with ties to Colorado.

The tribute team is made up of active duty, reservists, retired veterans, and patriotic Americans who stop at specific markers on the route to honor each hero lost to the war on terror or in the line of duty.

KOAA's News5 caught up with them today as part of their three-day-long journey.

"The Colorado run is a three-day, a 115-mile tribute to our fallen military, said the Director for the Colorado Chapter, Jennifer Earp, 'I just think, especially over the weekend of 9/11, that it is imperative as a nation that we come together and we say 'thank you."

If you want to cheer them on along the way in person, we have route maps and times with hero marker locations here.

