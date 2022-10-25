RSV cases on the rise in the midst of flu season

It's flu and cold season, but one other virus is already filling up hospitals this fall.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado has had 98 hospitalizations caused by the respiratory syncytial virus, otherwise called RSV. All of these outbreaks have happened since October first.

For over two years, masking up and social distancing kept many viruses at bay. But now, viruses seem to be coming back in full swing.

“We still have to think about the possibility of covid. We’re worried about RSV, particularly if it’s in the pediatric age group. And now we’re going to have to consider flu,” said Dr. Bernadette Albanese, Infectious Disease Specialist and co-medical director for El Paso County Public Health.

Theresa Henning knows the struggle of being a mother, trying to keep her kids healthy.

“They left daycare today for RSV and the flu going around so I had to leave work early to walk to go pick them up,” said Theresa Henning.

Being a parent is a full-time job. Having sick children, well, that’s another challenge.

“It gets difficult since I’m the one doing it by myself, so I get no sick days. But I do everything I can to make sure my kids are taken care of when they’re sick,” said Henning.

County health officials warn that flu and cold season is only starting. So, it’s best to stay home if you feel sick.

“It’s possible when you have these infections and you’re coughing that you can pretty easily spread any of them. Any of these viruses to someone else,” said Albanese.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 8 of the state’s RSV outbreaks took place in schools and childcare facilities. That could change as we get into the winter season.

“During the course of a winter season, that might fluctuate so a little RSV here, a little flu here, so that’s not necessarily unusual to have one predominate and then the other but just things have started a little earlier perhaps that would be typical this time of year and we haven’t even had influenza kick in yet,” said Albanese.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.