Royal Gorge Rafting and Zipline Tours offers adventures for the whole family

COLORADO SPRINGS — From rafting to ziplining, to staying in a yurt, there’s so much to do at the Royal Gorge Rafting and Zipline Tours.

They offer packages for the whole family to enjoy and the fun doesn’t stop there.

“It’s just great down here. It’s a great way to spend the day out of town and do something fun. We’ve got white water rafting for all ages and abilities,” said Jax Gibson, officer manager at the Royal Gorge Rafting and Zipline Tours.

“It’s nice for thrill-seekers. We have 20 miles to raft here. We raft right through the Royal Gorge. This is the mouth of the Royal Gorge area here and it’s just an amazing, epic trip,” said Ty Seufer, owner of Royal Gorge Rafting and Zipline Tours.

“The same with the ziplining, two different fun courses, one classic, and one extreme for all of the adventurers out there so it’s a great time,” said Gibson.

And for those who don’t prefer to go rafting, the scenery, the mountains and the places to lounge are worth the visit.

“We provide lodging. We’ve got these amazing yurts out here and air streams and larger vacation rentals for groups so we can set you up and have some good times,” said Gibson.

Jax tells News 5 that they get about 30,000 visitors a year here and spots fill up fast, but she might be able to squeeze you in if you call and book an appointment. In order to book a trip, visit here.

