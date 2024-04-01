Royal Gorge Bridge & Park hosts Easter Sunrise Service

CANON CITY — It's a sunrise service you can only find in Colorado: for the last 80 years, people have been making their way to the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park to watch the Easter Sunrise Service.

"It changed my whole life. I've had the joy of sharing the truth of Easter, the resurrection, all 50 states, 44 countries, and it has just been the greatest joy of my life for 51 years," said Pastor Grant Adkisson.

Adkisson is part of the Canyon Cowboy Church, which originally started to bring church services to cowboys who couldn't attend because of their Sunday morning rodeos.

"How wide is God's love? Wide enough for the whole world," Adkisson said during the service.

The service today featured music and preaching for a wide audience. While the event provides seating for 400 guests, officials estimate around 500 people came today bringing their own chairs.

"There's so many great Easter sunrise services, like in the Denver area. I think Red Rocks, and lots of places and I'm sure lots of churches are doing the sunrise service," Adkisson said.

Next year, Easter Sunday will fall on April 20th. The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park plans on having the morning service once again.

