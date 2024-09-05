Roundup Fellowship group home to welcome upgrades through Home Depot Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Roundup Fellowship group home, which is dedicated to providing support and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will partner with The Home Depot Foundation to provide renovations to the home.

The Roundup Fellowship was selected as one of the organizations to receive help from The Home Depot Foundation.

Team Depot, The Home Depot's volunteer force, will use their time and effort to significantly upgrade the home for the residents.

On Friday, September 6, Team Depot will work to provide a range of enhancements to the backyard of one of Roundup's group homes. The renovations will include:



installation of artificial turf

addition of a new shed

addition of yard games

addition of a swing set

