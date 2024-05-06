Rotting bodies and fake ashes spur Colorado lawmakers to pass funeral home regulations

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have passed a sweeping bill to overhaul the state’s lax oversight over funeral homes after a series of horrific incidents, including sold body parts, fake ashes, and the discovery of 190 decaying bodies.

The cases have devastated hundreds of already grieving families and encouraged lawmakers to pass the bill. The push for change came following the discovery of 190 bodies in various states of decomposition at a funeral home in Penrose, Colorado in October of 2023.

The legislation will go to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ desk for a signature after the Senate passed the third reading of the bill with no amendments Monday.

Colorado’s current funeral home regulations are some of the weakest in the nation. News5 dived into what that licensing could look like.

If signed, the law would give regulators far greater enforcement power over funeral homes and require routine inspections of facilities including after one shutters.

AP Writer Jesse Bedayn contributed to this report.

