Roncalli STEM Academy temporarily placed on lockdown after student found with gun

KOAA News5
Pueblo Police
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 13, 2022
PUEBLO, CO — Students at Roncalli STEM Academy were placed on lockdown after a gun was found in a student's possession.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the call came in at approximately 11:30 A.M. on Thursday regarding a student with a handgun.

The student was immediately contacted by the school resource officer and a gun was found in the student's possession.

The juvenile was booked into the Pueblo Youth Center on charges of Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile and Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or go online.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
