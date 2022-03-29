Roncalli STEM Academy student arrested for bringing gun on campus

PUEBLO, CO — A student at Roncalli STEM Academy in Pueblo was arrested after a tip was received about a gun on campus, according to District 60.

On Monday morning, a School Resource Officer received a tip that a student may have a gun on campus.

Administration officials and the School Resource Officer isolated the student and confiscated a firearm.

Disciplinary action was taken and the student was removed from campus and was arrested.

It is not known what kind of gun the student had or what the student's intentions were. The gender of the student is not known.

District officials remind the public that if you see something, say something.

The Pueblo Police Department says the student was charged with juvenile possession of a handgun, a mandatory arrest, and possession of a stolen firearm and was taken to the Pueblo Youth Services Center.

In January, a student also took a gun to Roncalli STEM Academy but it is unknown if the situations are connected.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.