Rollover accident causes delays on I-25 between Garden of the Gods and Fillmore

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A vehicle rollover was causing delays along I-25 Friday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the accident was in between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street.

The left lane of northbound I-25 was closed as crews worked to recover a flipped vehicle. The accident caused delays in both the northbound and southbound lanes according to CDOT.

It is unclear what led to the accident at this time or if there was anyone injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

