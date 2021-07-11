Rodeo week kicks off with the 24th annual Pikes Peak Special Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 24th annual Pikes Peak Special Rodeo took place on Saturday, July 10th.

Kids of all ages were able to participate in the event.

3-year-old Winston Zaves had the opportunity to show off his work, after one whole year of practice.

"It was a big deal for Winston to have something to look forward to since he has such a love for horses and the rodeo," said Zaves.

Winston's mother, Jamie, says the riding is a different kind of therapy, that doesn't even feel like work!

"It's fun and exciting. It's highly rewarding for him to get on his horse every week," said Jamie Zaves.

Riders from the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center and Stable Strides all competed in the event.

"These kids get an automatic connection when they are around the horses. Even though it is intimidating because of the size of them and the size of the animals, but they immediately fall in love with those horses," said Richard Janitell, chairman of the Pikes Peak Special Rodeo.

Events included goat tying, stick horse racing, and flag and barrel racing.

"I don't know if there are words that I could put out there that could express my gratitude," said Zaves.

