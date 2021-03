PUEBLO — Rod Slyhoff, President and CEO of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has passed away.

He was 66-years-old and died from an apparent heart condition.

In his more than 30 years at the Chamber of Commerce, Slyhoff was instrumental in starting the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival and the Regional Tourism Act.

Known as "Mr. Pueblo," Slyhoff will be missed by many. His contract had recently been extended through 2024.