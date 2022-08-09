Rocky Mountain Women's Film celebrates 35 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — When Kathy Sparnins walked away from a film festival put on by Rocky Mountain Women's Film, she had one thought in her head.

"I literally walked away that weekend, went home, and told my husband, 'I'm going to do a film'", says Sparnins.

Sparnins directed, produced, and created the documentary Voices of Grief: Honoring the Sacred Journey. She worked with her neighbor in Woodland Park who happened to be a videographer.

Sparnins dedicates her inspiration from Rocky Mountain Women's Film. The non-profit was created by two Colorado Springs women in 1987 as a way to highlight women.

"The original vision was to focus on films, specifically by and about women, and that has expanded over time to include voices of women and others that are often unheard and unseen. And I think that is a huge part of the value that we bring, is elevating these voices to a community where they might not otherwise be heard", says Linda Broker, the Executive Director of the organization.

When she and Sparnins spoke together, they mentioned the passion that goes into storytelling, and how happy they were to be there together.

"You know", says Broker, "having someone walk away from the festival, or from any of the screenings we host, with this kind of response of 'I'm going to do something', it's like the greatest achievement".

