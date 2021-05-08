Rocky Mountain Vibes host Fan fest

COLORADO SPRINGS — Things are warming up her in the Springs and baseball is back. Today the Rocky Mountain Vibes are hosting a preseason fan fest to celebrate the start of the 2021 season, which is set to begin on May 22nd. This event is free and invites the entire public to come join in on the fun.

Today the fan fest will feature the inaugural “Community Heroes All Star Game” which features Educators vs. Health Care Professionals. This softball game is a fun competition between local educators and health care professionals that were selected through community nomination.

“It’s going to be a fun way to celebrate all of their efforts and really pay homage to everything they’ve done for us through the last two years, and everything we’ve gone through in 2020. And it’s going to be a fun way for fans to be able to celebrate their efforts, get ready for the season and take part in all of the festivities,” said Kyle Fritzke, Assistant General Manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

“Well, it’s about baseball. We are so much bigger than that. Our organization, the community that we live in. That is what it is all about and make sure that we give back in so many different ways. So, we’re looking forward to inviting everybody back here to UCHealth Park.

Today’s Fan Fest will have a number of activities, as well as food and drink specials for those in attendance.

The event will open the stadium here at UCHealth Park on Tutt Blvd. Today at noon. The Community Heroes' All-Star Game is set to start at 1 p.m. and today’s fun will wrap up at 4 p.m.

