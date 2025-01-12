Rocky Mountain Parkour hosts first Youth Parkour League Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Parkour Championships kicked off Saturday, marking the third year of Colorado's first youth parkour league.

Athletes of all ages and skill levels gathered at aerials gymnastics to showcase their skills in front of friends and family.

There are three different brackets for youth up to 16 years old.

The competitors faced off in speed, freestyle, and tag events, showing off their community sportsmanship and creativity.

This was Rocky Mountain Parkour's first event of the season.

"I hope that through Rocky Mountain Parkour, we can just continue to bring families and gyms together to create community. Create jobs and create a sense of culture unique to Colorado Springs." Matthew Hadley, Founder of Rocky Mountain Parkour

The next event is scheduled for January 25th.





