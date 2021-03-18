Rocky Mountain National Park's wilderness camping permits to be awarded by random drawing

If you've been waiting to make a wilderness camping permit reservation in Rocky Mountain National Park, you can now enter a random drawing to try to secure a spot.

After several weeks of technical issues, these permits — which only apply for dates in July through October — will be awarded by a random drawing.

Anybody interested in securing an overnight backpacking permit in this timeframe must enter through the drawing. Park staff said they will randomly draw names from the collection of submissions. If your name is drawn, you will gain access to the application and can then submit a trip request for anytime in July, August, September and October. The reservation request window for May and June is closed.

To enter the drawing, send an email through this portal with "Backpacking Camping Random Drawing" in the subject line and only your first and last name in the body of the email. You may only enter your name once per household.

It's not a race to enter your name — this drawing window is open until Sunday at 5 p.m. local time. On Tuesday, the park will draw the first group of names and will send them an email with further instructions. Subsequent drawings will follow, and you do not need to re-submit your name. The timing of these other drawings will vary based on how many applicants the park receives.

Make sure to check your spam folder for an email.

If you do not hear from the park by email, your name was not drawn.

Click here for more information.

This system only applies to overnight backpacking camping permits. This system is not for camping reservations in park campgrounds that can be accessed by vehicles.