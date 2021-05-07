Rocky Mountain National Park seeks input on its long-range day use strategy

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park is holding two virtual meetings to gain public input on the park's long-range Day Use Visitor Access Strategy.

Since 2012, Rocky Mountain National Park has seen a 44% increase in visitation with rapid growth in day use. This has degraded the park's natural and cultural resources, diminished visitor experience, increased safety concerns and created a heavy strain on facilities and daily operations.

The park's Day Use Visitor Access Strategy will provide access for visitors in a way that protects resources and values that bring so many visitors there in the first place.

The park will host two virtual public meetings to discuss the strategy.

“We are eager to continue engaging with our stakeholders and connect with park visitors from near and far, to help identify shared values, clarify key issues, and begin to develop potential management strategies to help the park prepare for our long-term day use strategy” said Park Superintendent Darla Sidles.

Registration is required to participate in the virtual meetings. The webinars will include the same content, so there's no need to attend both. They will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 20 at 6-7:30 p.m. Click here to register.

The second will take place on Tuesday, May 25 at 2-3:30 p.m. Click here to register.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about how to join the webinar. A recording of both webinars will be posted here. Public comments are welcome between May 21 and July 19. Comments can be submitted beginning on May 21 by clicking here and then the "Open for Comment" button on the left side of the page.

You can also send comments to the following mail address:

Superintendent

Rocky Mountain National Park

1000 US Highway 36

Estes Park, CO

80517

The entire comment may be publicly available, so be careful about including personal information such as your address, phone number or email address.

Anybody with questions about this project can visit the park's website here or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.