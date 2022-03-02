Rocky Mountain National Park reservations open for summer, fall backpacking camping

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Summer is just around the corner, and Rocky Mountain National Park is already preparing.

Starting March 2 at 8 a.m., the park will open reservations for overnight backpacking camping for May 1 through Oct. 30.

Many nature-lovers wait all year for the warm weather reservations to become available.

"They’re very popular, and they go quickly,” said Kyle Patterson with Rocky Mountain National Park.

Patterson said the reservation process has changed this year. Campers should go to recreation.gov to make their reservations from now through April 3.

Starting on April 3, campers can make a reservation online or in person at park wilderness offices for summer wilderness backpacking camping trips from May 1 through Oct. 31.

There is a $36 non-refundable administrative fee for reservations from May 1 to Oct. 31.

Campers will need to pick up their reservations at the park’s Wilderness Offices to activate them.

For more information, contact Rocky Mountain National Park at (970) 586-1206.

