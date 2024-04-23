Rocky Mountain National Park proposes camping fee increases at several sites

Rocky Mountain National Park announced on Tuesday a proposed hike in camping fees for four different sites and is seeking the public’s input on the changes.The $10 dollar increase would not take effect until 2025.

The proposed $10 increase to overnight fees would go into effect for reservations at Moraine Park, Glacier Basin, Aspenglen and Timber Creek campgrounds, according to a release from RMNP.

The change would bring fees from $35 to $45 per night.

In addition to the camping fee increase, park officials said it is proposing a $10 increase for 49 electrical campsites under construction at the Moraine Park Campground.

“The proposed fee increases are necessary for Rocky Mountain National Park to improve and maintain high-quality visitor services,” said a news release. “While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the recreation use fees collected by the park are used to support new projects and the ongoing maintenance of park facilities that directly enhance the visitor experience.”

No fee increases are being proposed at group campsites.

Camping and park entrance fees have helped fund tree mitigation efforts, camp improvements and hiking trail repairs, according to RMNP.

The park is seeking public input on the proposed fee hikes and they can be submitted at this link. “Please be advised, before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time,” the release said. “Although you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so.”

Aspenglen, Glacier Basin and Timber Creek campgrounds are available only by reservation, according to RMNP's website.

Rocky Mountain National Park moved to cashless payments for entrance and camping fees in June of 2023.

Feedback can also be mailed to Rocky Mountain National Park at the following address:

Office of the Superintendent

1000 US Hwy 36

Estes Park, CO 80517

The public can comment through May 23, 2024.

