COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of students at the Rocky Mountain Lineman School, many of whom have served our country overseas, paid tribute to the thirteen service members killed in Afghanistan.

They erected a symbol of pride and patriotism. The team raised 13 flags to represent their fallen brothers and sisters.

"We want to honor these guys, it was a prideful thing. 9-11 years ago brought a lot of that out and it's still there, and we want to keep that alive."