Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory survives pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today is National Chocolate Day. And one local family has been serving the community chocolate for over twenty years, but the pandemic proved to be a turning point for this family’s business.

The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Old Colorado Springs has quite the story. The family-owned franchise had to close 3 of its 5 stores during the pandemic. It was devastating, until now.

Mazie, a mother, and business owner says this was a blessing in disguise because it allows them to focus more on the two remaining stores.

“It has been challenging, but we had five stores. Now we have two stores, but it's been great because we can really put all of our focus on our two stores and it's really great,” said Mazie Baalman, the store’s owner.

Today, the family shared their secret with News5 reporter, Caroline Peters on what makes this business not only sweet but successful. The family is thrilled to still have the Old Colorado City location open. They say this is the best performing location and they love this building.

“Oh my gosh, you know without ever without our customers, there would be no need to be here number one. But you know, they've just been so supportive, and even when we were in the heart of the pandemic, it was great to have them show up.”

For more information on the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Colorado Springs locations, visit here.

