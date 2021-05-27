Watch
Rocky Ford receiving $40 million from state for school improvements

A small school district in southern Colorado is getting a big boost in funding.
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 26, 2021
ROCKY FORD — A small school district in southern Colorado is getting a big boost in funding.

Rocky Ford is set to receive $40 million from the state.

The money will be used to expand the high school to include a pre-k through 8th grade addition, a new library, and a new gym. Both Washington Primary School and Jefferson Intermediate will be demolished as well.

"A building provides so much more in terms of the resources and the things, the type of instruction that can happen and it not only improves the learning environment but of course the working conditions for teachers as well," Superintendent, Dr. Kermit Snyder said.

The district hopes to start construction on the project by late next year or 2023.

