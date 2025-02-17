Rocky Ford Police Department arrests one person in connection to drunk driving incident

ROCKY FORD — On Friday, February 7, around 10:30 p.m., the Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD), the Rocky Ford Fire Department (RFFD), and EMS responded to a car crash near Walnut Avenue and 2nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found that a Ford truck had crashed into a residence in the area. According to police, the home was occupied but no one was injured.

Police believe that "the truck went off the West side of the roadway crashing through a small drainage ditch, several fences, and trees before going through the East wall of the residence."

The home suffered major damage, and the residents say that their family dog was killed in the crash.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believed that speeding and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The following Friday, February 14, RFPD arrested 48-year-old Alfredo Estrada, for his alleged connection to the crash.

He was taken into the Bent County Jail on the following charges;



Drove Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs or Both-Refusal - Felony

Owner-Operated Uninsured Motor Vehicle on a Public Roadway

Failed to Present Insurance Upon Request

Reckless Driving

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals - Felony

Criminal Attempt to Commit Vehicular Assault - Felony

At this time, Estrada is no longer in custody after posting his 10 thousand-dollar bail.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the Rocky Ford Police Department at 719-254-3344.





