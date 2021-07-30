Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Rocky Ford melons hitting grocery store shelves soon

items.[0].videoTitle
You should see the melons in your grocery store in the next few days.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 21:37:50-04

ROCKY FORD — Southern Colorado is about to get a lot sweeter.

Melon season is underway in Rocky Ford and farmers across the region are harvesting and selling their famous watermelons and cantaloupe.

"Everything I have eaten so far has been really sweet. The flavor rivals some of the best I have ever had. The watermelons are extremely sweet and the cantaloupe really have a clean taste to them this year," farmer Michael Hirakata said.

The melons should be in grocery stores across Colorado over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News5 App Streaming - small

KOAA News5 Streaming