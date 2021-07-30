Rocky Ford melons hitting grocery store shelves soon

ROCKY FORD — Southern Colorado is about to get a lot sweeter.

Melon season is underway in Rocky Ford and farmers across the region are harvesting and selling their famous watermelons and cantaloupe.

"Everything I have eaten so far has been really sweet. The flavor rivals some of the best I have ever had. The watermelons are extremely sweet and the cantaloupe really have a clean taste to them this year," farmer Michael Hirakata said.

The melons should be in grocery stores across Colorado over the next few days.