Rockies take on the Pirates after Goodman's 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (33-37, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-45, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-0, 2.43 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (2-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -167, Rockies +140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Hunter Goodman had four hits against the Pirates on Saturday.

Colorado has a 14-18 record in home games and a 25-45 record overall. The Rockies have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Pittsburgh has a 17-20 record on the road and a 33-37 record overall. The Pirates have an 11-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Pirates are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 11 home runs, 11 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .294 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 17-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 38 RBI for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 12-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .273 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (patella), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (ankle), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

