Rockies hosting 'Opening Day 2.0' at full-capacity Coors Field on June 28

DENVER — For Rockies fans, the 2020 season was a wash — there was baseball for a couple months, but not a single fan at Coors Field to take it in. And while a limited capacity of fans has been allowed this year, it's hard to replicate the feeling of a packed stadium to open a baseball season.

Fortunately, we're getting a second chance.

The Rockies on Wednesday announced "Opening Day 2.0" on June 28 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Why June 28? That's when Coors Field will be allowed to return to a full capacity crowd of 50,000 fans, after the team received approval from city and state officials and Major League Baseball.

The Rockies will hold the usual Opening Day pregame fanfare, including fireworks during the National Anthem, and the team also moved the game time from 6:40 p.m. to 3:10 p.m., a more traditional Opening Day time slot.

There's only one Opening Day — well, technically two this year — but the full capacity crowds are here to stay at Coors Field through the end of the regular season, the team announced. That presumably includes the All-Star Game in Denver on July 13.

Rockies fans can begin buying tickets to the June 28 game on Wednesday at Rockies.com/tickets. Fans can also buy tickets by calling 303-ROCKIES or visiting the Coors Field ticket office.