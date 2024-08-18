Rockies bring 1-0 series advantage over Padres into game 2

San Diego Padres (69-54, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-78, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (11-9, 3.41 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 5.75 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -206, Rockies +172; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado has gone 28-32 at home and 45-78 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

San Diego is 69-54 overall and 36-25 on the road. The Padres are 31-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Rockies have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers leads the Rockies with a .280 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI. Mike Toglia is 11-for-34 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jackson Merrill has 19 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 66 RBI for the Padres. David Peralta is 14-for-32 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .275 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

