Rockies and Phillies meet, winner claims 3-game series

DENVER — PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-0, 1.36 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (3-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -243, Rockies +196; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Colorado has a 17-34 record overall and a 10-13 record in home games. The Rockies have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .247.

Philadelphia has a 16-7 record in road games and a 38-15 record overall. The Phillies have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with nine home runs while slugging .487. Ezequiel Tovar is 17-for-50 with six doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 46 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 14-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Beck: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

