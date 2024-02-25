Robotics contest boosts STEM learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Gears were turning and circuits buzzing Saturday at Coronado High School as the "Cougars Gone Wired" team dove into the thrilling world of robotics.

Students from around the state visited Colorado Springs to compete in the FIRST Robotics Team 2996 Annual Colorado Scrimmage.

The event showcases the power of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education by developing and applying engineering and coding skills.

More than 20 teams competed in the event. Each had six weeks to build a robot and to write the computer programs needed to operate it.

Riley Brown from the Coronado team believes this competition will give team members a leg up in the future.

"For Colorado Springs, since we are such a military-heavy city and STEAM-heavy city, this team and all the other team here are building the next generation of those workers," Brown said. "We are learning all the valuable engineering skills here now so when we go into college and future careers we will already have those skills and be one step ahead of everyone else."

FIRST Robotics is a national organization. Students around the world learn and compete in robotics events driven by STEM education.

