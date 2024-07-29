Roadwork Update- Tutt Blvd. Remains Closed Between Dublin and Woodmen For Construction - Why The Delays?

A section of Tutt blvd. remains closed after it was set to open last week. The city says it's rain and utility conflicts that are holding them back.

If the area is on your commute, you'll need to hop on Back Forest Road and Wolf Ridge drive to get around. That's just east of the project, or, you could get back on Powers blvd. as well.

The city was hoping to have this part of the road back open last week. When I asked about the delay, the city said it was the rain a couple of weeks ago that held them back. I also asked Colorado Springs Utilities about the delay, and they say me that's partly due to some issues with telecommunication lines.

Ryan Phipps with the City of Colorado Springs is asking you to remain patient, and the work will be worth the wait. "Really the primary benefit of it is really just improving traffic safety multimodal elements. The sidewalk there’s neighborhoods that are built north of where we’re instructing this alignment and they don’t have a sidewalk.”

Crews want to widen Tutt Blvd to two lanes in each direction, with a curb, gutter, sidewalks, ramps, and storm drainage improvements. So, this stretch of Tutt blvd. is going to look a lot different than before.

The city is hoping to have things open back up on Wednesday, August 21st. We'll continue to keep our eye on this project and let you know how it progresses.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

___





American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing An American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs was forced to return to Dallas Fort Worth Airport Sunday after a mechanical issue. DFW COS Emergency Landing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.