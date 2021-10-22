Roadwork on I-25 begins October 25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation is beginning a series of construction projects on October 25th.

CDOT expects the construction toake three weeks. During this time, there will be single lane closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue on these dates and times:

Monday, October 25 from 6 P.M. - 6 A.M.

Tuesday, October 26 from 6 P.M. - 6 A.M.

Wednesday, October 27 from 6 P.M. - 6 A.M.

Thursday, October 28 from 7 P.M. - 6 A.M.

Friday, October 29 from 9 P.M. - 8 A.M.

During these time frames, the speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH.

After November 1, CDOT will put in place an 11-foot width restriction.

The project is designed to improve the road's safety and efficiency. CDOT will be replacing two bridges across South Academy Boulevard, widening the inside and outside shoulders, treating the surface concrete, installing a median barrier, rehabilitating and widening four bridges, and installing a deceleration lane at the interchange with Colorado Highway 16.

The improvements will cost $159 million, and the funding comes from CDOT, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, and a federal BUILD grant.

