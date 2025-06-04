Road washout shuts down North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Outdoor lovers, heads up! North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road are closed to cyclists and drivers until further notice.
That's according to the City of Colorado Springs, which posted on social media Wednesday about a road washout in the area.
🚧Due to a significant road washout, North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road are currently closed to all vehicles and cyclists.— CO Springs Parks (@COSpringsParks) June 4, 2025
For your safety, please avoid the area at this time. More information will be shared as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/q8POTfGgdE
There is no timeline on when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story, and News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
___
____
