Road washout shuts down North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Outdoor lovers, heads up! North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road are closed to cyclists and drivers until further notice.

That's according to the City of Colorado Springs, which posted on social media Wednesday about a road washout in the area.

🚧Due to a significant road washout, North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road are currently closed to all vehicles and cyclists.



For your safety, please avoid the area at this time. More information will be shared as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/q8POTfGgdE — CO Springs Parks (@COSpringsParks) June 4, 2025

There is no timeline on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, and News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

___

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.