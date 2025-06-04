Watch Now
Road washout shuts down North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road

City of Colorado Springs
An image from the City of Colorado Springs showing the road washout along North Cheyenne Cañon Road 6/4/25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Outdoor lovers, heads up! North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road are closed to cyclists and drivers until further notice.

That's according to the City of Colorado Springs, which posted on social media Wednesday about a road washout in the area.

There is no timeline on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, and News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
