Road repairs coming this year in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo will be putting boots on the ground from some critical infrastructure needs around the city.

Crews will be working on improving nine roads around Pueblo this year.

More than $3 million will be used from the City's street repair utility enterprise, a fund that was approved by voters in 2017.

"We are just excited to be able to put the taxpayers' dollars to work to improve the streets here in Pueblo. It's been consistently one of the points of contention for almost everybody in Pueblo," Public Works Director Andrew Hayes said.

Streets that will be repaired include parts of Northern Ave, High Street, Hudson Ave, and Minnequa Ave.

The work is expected to be done by Thanksgiving.