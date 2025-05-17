Road rage incident sends one person to the hospital Friday night, one person arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a report of a road rage incident involving a gun on the Hancock Expressway near S Chelton Road.

When police arrived, they found that a man had been shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspect, Jajuan Jones, was still on the scene and was taken into custody without any issues.

He was booked into the county jail for Assault in the First Degree and Harassment (DV).





Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs In what they're calling "legalized vandalism," community members in Wolf Ranch are expressing their concerns over spray paint left behind from a fiber installation project months ago. Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.