Road rage incident sends one person to the hospital Friday night, one person arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a report of a road rage incident involving a gun on the Hancock Expressway near S Chelton Road.

When police arrived, they found that a man had been shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspect, Jajuan Jones, was still on the scene and was taken into custody without any issues.

He was booked into the county jail for Assault in the First Degree and Harassment (DV).



