Road rage in Colorado Springs leads to shooting

Posted at 8:52 PM, Jan 21, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, a man was shot due to a road rage incident.

It happened at around 4: 30 p.m. near Northgate and Roller Coaster Road.

Colorado Springs Police tell News 5 that two men got into a physical fight and that one man shot the other.

The injured man was taken to the hospital is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made, and charges are pending.

