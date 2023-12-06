Road closures in effect as Colorado Springs Fire Department fights fire at E Pikes Peak and Academy Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is warning people to avoid the area of E Pikes Peak and Academy Blvd due to a fire in the field.

Watch for emergency vehicles and police officers directing traffic as Colorado Springs Fire Crews in engines and wildland fire vehicles respond to the scene.

There's no information available on the size of the fire or a potential cause at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this article when more information is available.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.