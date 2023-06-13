Watch Now
Road closures continue after Monday's downpour

Road Closure
Road Closure
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 18:35:21-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County has shared an updated list of roads that have been reopened and roads that remain closed. Below is the full list:

Re-opened Roads

  • Galley Road & Peterson Road
  • North Ellicott Highway
  • Sweet Road & Peyton Highway
  • Judge Orr Road (Curtis Road to Elbert Road)
  • Peyton Highway & Akerly Heights
  • Security Boulevard & Main Street
  • Widefield Boulevard & Fontaine Boulevard
  • Sunny Slope Road (1/2 miles east of Blaney Road)
  • Bradley Road under Academy Boulevard

Closed Roads

  • Peyton Highway (1/2 miles south of County Line)
  • Garrett Road (East Blaney Road & Good Fortune Road)
  • Elbert Road (1 mile north of Murphy Road)
  • Garrett Road & J D Johnson Road
  • Log Road & Judge Orr Road
  • North Log Road At McDaniels Road
  • Bar 10 Road (south of Enoch Road)

