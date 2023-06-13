Road closures continue after Monday's downpour

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County has shared an updated list of roads that have been reopened and roads that remain closed. Below is the full list:

Re-opened Roads



Galley Road & Peterson Road

North Ellicott Highway

Sweet Road & Peyton Highway

Judge Orr Road (Curtis Road to Elbert Road)

Peyton Highway & Akerly Heights

Security Boulevard & Main Street

Widefield Boulevard & Fontaine Boulevard

Sunny Slope Road (1/2 miles east of Blaney Road)

Bradley Road under Academy Boulevard

Closed Roads



Peyton Highway (1/2 miles south of County Line)

Garrett Road (East Blaney Road & Good Fortune Road)

Elbert Road (1 mile north of Murphy Road)

Garrett Road & J D Johnson Road

Log Road & Judge Orr Road

North Log Road At McDaniels Road

Bar 10 Road (south of Enoch Road)

