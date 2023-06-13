Road closures continue after Monday's downpour

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County has shared an updated list of roads that have been reopened and roads that remain closed. Below is the full list:
Re-opened Roads
- Galley Road & Peterson Road
- North Ellicott Highway
- Sweet Road & Peyton Highway
- Judge Orr Road (Curtis Road to Elbert Road)
- Peyton Highway & Akerly Heights
- Security Boulevard & Main Street
- Widefield Boulevard & Fontaine Boulevard
- Sunny Slope Road (1/2 miles east of Blaney Road)
- Bradley Road under Academy Boulevard
Closed Roads
- Peyton Highway (1/2 miles south of County Line)
- Garrett Road (East Blaney Road & Good Fortune Road)
- Elbert Road (1 mile north of Murphy Road)
- Garrett Road & J D Johnson Road
- Log Road & Judge Orr Road
- North Log Road At McDaniels Road
- Bar 10 Road (south of Enoch Road)
